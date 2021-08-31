UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $71.88 A Barrel Monday

Tue 31st August 2021

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$71.88 a barrel on Monday, 30th August, compared with US$71.48 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

