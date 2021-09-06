OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $72.58 A Barrel Friday
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$72.58 a barrel on Friday, compared with US$71.64 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).