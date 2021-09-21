UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $73.47 A Barrel Monday

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $73.47 a barrel on Monday, 20th September, compared with $74.14 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

