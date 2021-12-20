UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $74.23 A Barrel Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$74.23 a barrel on Friday, 17th December, compared with US$74.66 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola December Arab

Recent Stories

Putin, Modi Discuss Implementation of Agreements R ..

Putin, Modi Discuss Implementation of Agreements Reached Following Dec 6 Talks - ..

2 minutes ago
 PFA disposed off 2800-liters Adulterated milk

PFA disposed off 2800-liters Adulterated milk

2 minutes ago
 15 civilians killed in fresh CAR rebel attacks : U ..

15 civilians killed in fresh CAR rebel attacks : UN

2 minutes ago
 PAC meetings re-scheduled

PAC meetings re-scheduled

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah IX, Iqbal IX win inaugural matches of SSA Q ..

Jinnah IX, Iqbal IX win inaugural matches of SSA Quaid-e-Azam day softball festi ..

2 minutes ago
 Intermediate board notification

Intermediate board notification

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.