UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $74.28 A Barrel Tuesday

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.28 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$74.28 a barrel on Tuesday, 14th December, compared with US$75.04 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

