UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $75.09 A Barrel Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $75.09 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $75.09 a barrel on Wednesday, 9th December, compared with $74.61 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola December Arab

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Investigation of alleged audio is not possible wit ..

Investigation of alleged audio is not possible without evidence: IHC CJ

18 minutes ago
 Excise police seize over three kg hashish

Excise police seize over three kg hashish

33 minutes ago
 EU Says Minsk's Sanctions Not Transparent, Envisio ..

EU Says Minsk's Sanctions Not Transparent, Envision Difficult Mechanism

34 minutes ago
 10 die, 350 more tested positive during last 24 ho ..

10 die, 350 more tested positive during last 24 hours

34 minutes ago
 Rapid-fire Head century puts Australia in firm com ..

Rapid-fire Head century puts Australia in firm command

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.