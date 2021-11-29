UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $76.09 A Barrel Friday

OPEC daily basket price stands at $76.09 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $76.09 a barrel on Friday, compared with $81.31 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

