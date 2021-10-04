UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $76.36 A Barrel Friday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $76.36 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$76.36 a barrel on Friday, 1st October, compared with US$77.72 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveri ..

UAE announces 189 new COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli bag U16 and U14 honours ..

Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli bag U16 and U14 honours in Dubai Football Club Academ ..

16 minutes ago
 Opposition leaders come down hard upon PM Imran Kh ..

Opposition leaders come down hard upon PM Imran Khan over Pandora leaks

19 minutes ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has not ..

Aleem Khan rejects Pandora Papers, says he has nothing to hide

49 minutes ago
 Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Pap ..

Australia's Taxation Office to Examine Pandora Papers on Possible Misconduct of ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.