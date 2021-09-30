UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $77.13 A Barrel Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $77.13 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$77.13 a barrel on Wednesday, 29th October, compared with US$78.37 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

PCB names probables for women’s camp

PCB names probables for women’s camp

3 minutes ago
 PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC project ..

PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

12 minutes ago
 Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for th ..

Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for the top roles in PCB

31 minutes ago
 Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader's newly promoted ..

Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader's newly promoted sister

4 minutes ago
 Sudan's restive east adds to government woes

Sudan's restive east adds to government woes

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

IRSA releases 179961cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.