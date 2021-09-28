UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $77.73 A Barrel Monday

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$77.73 a barrel on Monday, 27th September, compared with US$76.21 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

