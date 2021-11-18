UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $81.10 A Barrel Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.10 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$81.10 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$82.01 the previous day, 17th November, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

