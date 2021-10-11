UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $81.56 A Barrel Friday

Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $81.56 a barrel on Friday, 8th October, compared with $78.60 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

