OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $81.58 A Barrel Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$81.58 a barrel on Wednesday, 3rd November, compared with US$83.37 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

