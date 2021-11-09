UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $82.34 A Barrel Monday

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.34 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$82.34 a barrel on Monday, 8th November, compared with US$80.11 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola November Arab

Recent Stories

Moldova Raises Gas Tariff From $235 to $536 Per 1, ..

Moldova Raises Gas Tariff From $235 to $536 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters - Energy Regu ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 2.338 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.338 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

6 minutes ago
 DC orders expediting coronavirus vaccination under ..

DC orders expediting coronavirus vaccination under RED drive

6 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus&#039; counterpart dis ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Cyprus&#039; counterpart discuss cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Russia Records 39,160 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 39,160 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

9 minutes ago
 Over 300 Attempts to Illegally Cross Polish Border ..

Over 300 Attempts to Illegally Cross Polish Border Detected Over Past 24 Hours - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.