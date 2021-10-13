UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $82.37 A Barrel Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.37 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$82.37 a barrel on Tuesday, 12th October, compared with US$82.53 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

