UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $82.53 A Barrel Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $82.53 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$82.53 a barrel on Monday, 11th October, compared with US$81.54 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of M ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of Consul-General of Morocco

32 minutes ago
 DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa inves ..

DP World, CDC Group partner to create Africa investment platform

32 minutes ago
 Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca ..

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken ..

30 minutes ago
 Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

30 minutes ago
 QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to over ..

QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

31 minutes ago
 Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Hum ..

Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.