OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $82.64 A Barrel Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$82.64 a barrel on Tuesday, 9th November, compared with US$82.34 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

