UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $83.42 A Barrel Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.42 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$83.42 a barrel on Friday, 22nd October, compared with US$83.36 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

UAE announces 97 new COVID-19 cases, 129 recoverie ..

UAE announces 97 new COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Construction contracts awarded for 25 waterfront b ..

Construction contracts awarded for 25 waterfront buildings, infrastructure work ..

32 minutes ago
 Space Week programme, stellar line-up of music eve ..

Space Week programme, stellar line-up of music events nudge Expo visit numbers t ..

32 minutes ago
 What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones ..

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones?

1 hour ago
 At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volca ..

At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volcano

45 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.