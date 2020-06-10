UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At US$37.09 A Barrel Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at US$37.09 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$37.09 a barrel on Tuesday, 9th June, compared with US$38.89 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola June Arab

Recent Stories

Phase-I of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to continue till ..

24 minutes ago

Water supplied to Gilgit city highly contaminated, ..

8 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik says Babar Azam should be made an ind ..

37 minutes ago

European equities advance at open

8 minutes ago

Chinese Diplomat Slams US for Politicized Provocat ..

8 minutes ago

Aussie scientists turn to drones to protect sea tu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.