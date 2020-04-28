UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $13.30 A Barrel Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $13.30 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $13.30 a barrel on Monday, 27th April, 2020, compared with $14.31 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola April 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 25,000 additional COV ..

46 seconds ago

FWCCI starts compiling data of female entrepreneur ..

10 seconds ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president, AFD CEO di ..

12 seconds ago

Japan Plans Deliveries of Anti-Flu Drug Avigan to ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Prospects of COVID-19 Re ..

4 minutes ago

Newly Arrived International Space Station Crew Cle ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.