OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $22.71 A Barrel Monday

Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $22.71 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $22.71 a barrel on Monday, 11th May, 2020, compared with $22.21 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

