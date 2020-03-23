UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $28.57 A Barrel Friday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $28.57 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $28.57 a barrel on Friday, 20th March, 2020, compared with $26.73 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

