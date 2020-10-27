UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $39.22 A Barrel Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.22 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$39.22 a barrel on Monday, 26th October 2020, compared with $41.05 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms South Africa tour in April 2021

3 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics Becomes Top Five in Interbrand ..

4 minutes ago

Drive-through COVID-19 testing centre opens on Mur ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt increases quota in public sector univer ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince launches ‘Nasdaq Dubai Growth ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.