UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $39.85 A Barrel Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.85 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $39.85 a barrel on Tuesday, 23rd June, 2020, compared with $38.96 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola June 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Military Service Members From CSTO Nations Partaki ..

14 minutes ago

Dolphin Force transferred to DG Khan

14 minutes ago

PTI invokes true spirit of democracy: Ali Muhammad ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Meets WWII Veterans at Victory Parade in Mos ..

14 minutes ago

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Honored to Repres ..

14 minutes ago

Belarusian President Lukashenko Attends Victory Pa ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.