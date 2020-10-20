UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $41.38 A Barrel Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.38 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $41.38 a barrel on Monday, 19th October, compared with $41.37 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

54 seconds ago

Jebel Ali Customs Center makes 103 seizures and 10 ..

4 minutes ago

Match officials for Zimbabwe series confirmed

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to build mosque named af ..

6 minutes ago

World Science Day on Nov 10th

7 minutes ago

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.