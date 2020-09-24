UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $41.40 A Barrel Wednesday

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.40 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$41.40 a barrel on Wednesday, 23rd September 2020, compared with $41.32 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

