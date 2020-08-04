UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $44.02 A Barrel Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.02 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$44.02 a barrel on Monday, 3rd August, compared with US$43.02 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

