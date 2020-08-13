UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $45.08 A Barrel Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.08 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$45.08 a barrel on Wednesday, 12th August, compared with US$45.21 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

