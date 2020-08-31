OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $45.33 A Barrel Friday
Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$45.33 a barrel on Friday, 28th August, compared with US$45.81 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).