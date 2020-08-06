UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $45.34 A Barrel Wednesday

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.34 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$45.34 a barrel on Wednesday, 5th August, compared with US$44.27 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

