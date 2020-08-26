UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $45.87 A Barrel Tuesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.87 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$45.87 a barrel on Tuesday, 25th August 2020, compared with US$45.19 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

