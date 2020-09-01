UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $46.27 A Barrel Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $46.27 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$46.27 a barrel on Monday, 31st August, compared with US$45.33 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

