OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $57.24 A Barrel Monday

24 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $57.24 a barrel Monday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$57.24 a barrel on Monday, 17th February 2020, compared with $56.73 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$57.24 a barrel on Monday, 17th February 2020, compared with $56.73 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

