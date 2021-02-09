OPEC daily basket price stood at $59.58 a barrel Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$59.58 a barrel on Monday, 8th February, compared with $58.92 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy ( Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).