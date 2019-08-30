OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.24 a barrel Thursday, 29 August 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $60.24 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $60.16 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.