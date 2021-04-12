UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $61.14 A Barrel Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.14 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$61.14 a barrel on Friday, 9th April, compared with US$61.22 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola April Arab

Recent Stories

Iran's Special Services Identified Person Involved ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh shuts down offices, transport amid pand ..

5 minutes ago

S.Africa women cricketers flee Bangladesh before C ..

7 minutes ago

US police shooting of Black man sparks fresh prote ..

7 minutes ago

US Afghanistan Envoy Zalmay KhalilzadDeparts Kabul ..

7 minutes ago

Level-1 umpiring course to be conducted in all six ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.