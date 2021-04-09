UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $61.22 A Barrel Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.22 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $61.22 a barrel on Thursday, 8th April,2021, compared with $60.68 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

