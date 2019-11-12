OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.26 a barrel Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.26 a barrel on Monday, 11th November, compared with $61.98 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).