OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $62.50 A Barrel Monday, 2nd December

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $62.50 a barrel on Monday, compared with $63.83 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

