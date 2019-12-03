OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel Monday, 2nd December

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $62.50 a barrel on Monday, compared with $63.83 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.