OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $62.69 A Barrel Wednesday
Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.69 a barrel on Wednesday, 3rd July, compared with $63.95 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.