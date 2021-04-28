UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $63.91 A Barrel Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.91 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$63.91 a barrel on Tuesday, 27th April, compared with $63.22 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

