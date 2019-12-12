UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $$65.38 A Barrel Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $$65.38 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $65.38 a barrel on Wednesday, 11th December 2019, compared with $65.66 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

