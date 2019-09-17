UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $66.43 A Barrel Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$66.43 a barrel on Monday, 16th September, compared with $60.02 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

