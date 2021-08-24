UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $67.33 A Barrel Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $67.33 a barrel on Monday, 23rd August, compared with $66.13 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

