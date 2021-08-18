UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $69.40 A Barrel Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.40 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $69.40 a barrel on Tuesday, 17th August, compared with $69.65 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

