OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $69.60 A Barrel Wednesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.60 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$69.60 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $69.62 the previous day, 8th January, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

