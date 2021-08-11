UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $70.13 A Barrel Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.13 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $70.13 a barrel on Tuesday, 10th August, compared with $70.66 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

