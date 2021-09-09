UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $71.19 A Barrel Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.19 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $71.19 a barrel on Wednesday, 8th September, compared with $71.35 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

