OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $71.61 A Barrel Friday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $71.61 a barrel on Friday, 3rd December, compared with $70.03 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

