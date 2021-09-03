UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $71.64 A Barrel On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:15 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $71.64 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $71.27 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

